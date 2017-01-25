Santa of Sedona’s Traits
- He arrives in a reindeer-drawn UFO.
- His suit is the color of red rock dust.
- He never refers to a list. He uses a crystal ball to determine what Sedona kids want.
- Instead oh Ho, Ho, Ho, he chants Ommm, Ommm, Ommm.
- There’s a funny smell coming from his pipe.
- His beard is twisted into braids.
- Rudolph’s nose is teal.
- Hires temporary helpers from roadsides to expedite gift delivery.
- Sports a Kokopelli tattoo on his left forearm.
- Only delivers fruitcakes to the people who have been naughty.
- Stores extra gifts in Chimney Rock.
- Has mullet haircut under his red cap.
- Refuses to deliver to certain timeshares.