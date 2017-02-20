Remember When People Used to Say…

(1) “I’ll tell you one thing, if things keep going the way they are, it’s going to be impossible to buy a week’s groceries for $20.00.”

(2) “Have you seen the new cars coming out next year? It won’t be long when $5,000 will only buy a used one.”

(3) “If cigarettes keep going up in price, I’m going to quit. A quarter a pack is ridiculous.”

(4) “Did you hear the post office might charge a dime to mail a letter?”

(5) “If they raise the minimum wage to $1, nobody will be able to hire help.”

(6) “When I first started driving, who would have thought gas would someday cost 29 cents a gallon. We’d be better off leaving the car in the garage.”

(7) “Those ducktail hair cuts make it impossible to stay groomed. Next thing you know, boys will be wearing their hair as long as the girls.”

(8) “I’m afraid to send my kids to the movies any more. Ever since they let Clark Gable get by with saying ‘damn’ in Gone With the Wind, it seems every new movie has either ‘hell’ or ‘damn’ in it.”

(9) “I read the other day where some scientist thinks it’s possible to put a man on the moon by the end of the century. They even have some fellows they call astronauts preparing for it down in Texas.”

(10) “Did you see where a baseball player signed a contract for $75,000? It wouldn’t surprise me if someday they’ll make more than the President.”

(11) “I never thought I’d see the day all our kitchen appliances would be electric. They are even making electric typewriters now.”

(12) “It’s too bad things are so tough nowadays. I see where a few married women are having to work to make ends meet.”

(13) “It won’t be long before young couples are going to have to hire someone to watch their kids so they can both work.”

(14) “The drive-in restaurant is convenient in nice weather, but I seriously doubt they will ever catch on.”

(15) “No one can afford to be sick any more, $35.00 a day in the hospital is too rich for my blood.”

