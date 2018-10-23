That Really Bunches My Panties…by Brendon Marks

Posted by Brendon Marks on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The wisdom of the old Indian proverb about walking a mile in his moccasins, becomes readily apparent when one spouse has to fill in for the other doing chores. I’m the first to admit there’s at least a bazillion women who could do my chores, but during the time a few years back, I was recovering from being horse-handled (it just didn’t seem right to say I was man-handled by a horse), my wife gained a new respect for what I do around the property. The transition from ‘maker of lists’ to ‘doer of deeds’ was a little rough.

Having a wood stove on the second floor lost a lot of its appeal during an afternoon of splitting firewood by hand and toting it upstairs, and on a rainy day, it got a little chilly in the family room. And every chunk that got toted upstairs but wouldn’t fit in the stove had to be toted back down or pitched off the balcony to be cut smaller.

She found out that a fifty-pound bag of sunflower seeds for the wild birds weighs the same as a fifty-pound bag of hay cubes for the horses, and that an eighty-pound bale of hay is a light one. Fence posts don’t just sink into the ground when you throw them off the back of the truck, a spool of barbed wire doesn’t unwind very well when your shirt’s wrapped around it, and it’s really hard to fix a break in an electric fence without walking all the way back to the barn to shut off the power.

Even good leather gloves are no match for inch-long cactus thorns, denim jeans are not much different from being naked when you stray into a Cat’s Claw bush, and the best pair of boots you own are pitiful protection when an 1,100 pound horse does a pirouette on your instep.

Many times, half the job is just getting the right tools to the spot where the job is to be done. The other half is knowing how to use the tools. The task itself is often the most trivial part of the process. A marble-sized rock in the bottom of a hole can seem like a ten-pound boulder when you’re scratching around with a shovel, and ground that doesn’t appear to have a rock as big as your thumb when you’re walking, can be impossible to navigate with a wheelbarrow.

Animals that get loose eat things they’re not supposed to (like rose bushes, fruit trees, and laundry), go places they’re not wanted, poop wherever it’s handy, come home when and if they get the notion, and are just flabbergasted that you’re even concerned about it. If you’re chasing after them and they decide to cross the creek, you can’t run back home for your boots, you just have to hike up your skirt and wade across. Even when they stay home as they should, when it comes feeding time they don’t much care if you feel like sleeping a while longer or if it’s cold and nasty outside, they still want to be fed.

As I said before, I know that there are millions of women who do these chores every day, and many who do them better than I can, but my five-foot-two-inch-wife suggested I write this article, while she was standing on her kitchen step-stool, out in the orchard, balancing a post-driver on the top of a six-foot t-post. I couldn’t say no, because if I’m laid up much longer, she’s going to be stronger than I am.

I also know the opposite side of the equation is nearly identical, but I’ll leave that article for her to write.