April 8, 2017

Typical Excentric Reader George Buchanan

Posted by on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 

This month’s typical Excentric Reader is George Buchanan of Dover, DE shown here with
whom he refers to as “two fine ladies”–his wife, Peg, on one arm and their neighbor, Eileen, on the
other. Judging solely by his arms, we believe Peg is to his left. All were standing outside of Sambo’s
Tavern on the Delaware shore reading their favorite publication. We couldn’t help but notice the
age restriction posted at the entrance. We certainly hope each of them were carrying identification,
just in case they were carded.

