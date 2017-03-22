Typical Excentric Reader George Buchanan

Posted by Staff on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

This month’s typical Excentric Reader is George Buchanan of Dover, DE shown here with

whom he refers to as “two fine ladies”–his wife, Peg, on one arm and their neighbor, Eileen, on the

other. Judging solely by his arms, we believe Peg is to his left. All were standing outside of Sambo’s

Tavern on the Delaware shore reading their favorite publication. We couldn’t help but notice the

age restriction posted at the entrance. We certainly hope each of them were carrying identification,

just in case they were carded.

