Typical Excentric Reader

Posted by Staff on Sunday, April 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

This month’s typical Excentric Reader is Nan Anders, of Sun City, AZ who visited Pebble Beach, Monterey and other coastal California cities with her favorite publication in tow. On one of her stops, Nan paused to get her picture taken at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, along with her Excentric. In her note, Nan also mentioned she was traveling with Julie and Kevin Cislo, her daughter and son-in-law. Nan is hoping they find a home soon so she can send them a subscription. We complete a great care package.

Related posts: