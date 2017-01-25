February 9, 2017

Snoopy Rock’s To Do List

Posted by on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 

snoopy
  • Get Sedonans to chip in on decent Dog House Rock.
  • Quit chasing Rooster Rock, except on weekends.
  • Invite the Red Baron over for pizza.
  • Stop lifting leg every time I pass Chimney Rock.
  • Have Garfield and Odie over for Red Dog Beer.
  • Head up petition drive to outlaw celebrity rock dog neutering.
  • Go to Slide Rock and cool off the hot paws.
  • Make Football Rock for Charlie Brown.
  • Renew subscription to AKC Gazette magazine.
  • Stop chasing tail during full moon.
  • Get back frisbee from bully extraterrestrials.
  • Sniff backs of rocks shaped like dogs.
  • Persuade folks at Eukanuba to sponsor rock concert.
  • Stop barking at tourists on bikes.
  • Try to make fewer rock slides when licking myself.

 

