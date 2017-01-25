Snoopy Rock’s To Do List
- Get Sedonans to chip in on decent Dog House Rock.
- Quit chasing Rooster Rock, except on weekends.
- Invite the Red Baron over for pizza.
- Stop lifting leg every time I pass Chimney Rock.
- Have Garfield and Odie over for Red Dog Beer.
- Head up petition drive to outlaw celebrity rock dog neutering.
- Go to Slide Rock and cool off the hot paws.
- Make Football Rock for Charlie Brown.
- Renew subscription to AKC Gazette magazine.
- Stop chasing tail during full moon.
- Get back frisbee from bully extraterrestrials.
- Sniff backs of rocks shaped like dogs.
- Persuade folks at Eukanuba to sponsor rock concert.
- Stop barking at tourists on bikes.
- Try to make fewer rock slides when licking myself.
