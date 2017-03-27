Ode to the Rectum…by Doug “Rabbit” Sutherland

ANATOMY LESSON

The rectum is the body part

That I hold close and dear–

The part that stands and proudly says,

“The buck, my friend, stops here!”

The small intestine squeezes out

The nutrients that shine;

The large intestine takes what’s left

As stuff moves down the line.

The rectum is the dumping ground

For all the useless crap–

The glad and proud recipient

That fills the final gap.

It started me to thinking that

Most women in most lives

Fulfill that same necessity

As mothers and as wives.

They watch in patient servitude —

They smile and never quit —

As we grab all the goodies while

They deal with all the shit!

