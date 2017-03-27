Ode to the Rectum…by Doug “Rabbit” Sutherland
ANATOMY LESSON
The rectum is the body part
That I hold close and dear–
The part that stands and proudly says,
“The buck, my friend, stops here!”
The small intestine squeezes out
The nutrients that shine;
The large intestine takes what’s left
As stuff moves down the line.
The rectum is the dumping ground
For all the useless crap–
The glad and proud recipient
That fills the final gap.
It started me to thinking that
Most women in most lives
Fulfill that same necessity
As mothers and as wives.
They watch in patient servitude —
They smile and never quit —
As we grab all the goodies while
They deal with all the shit!