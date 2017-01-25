The Bucket List

Posted by Staff on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 · 1 Comment

As the Sedona Excentric approaches its 25th anniversary in 2013, the Sedona Excentric Really Big Story staff take a close look at bucket lists.

Based on the movie with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, people have been confessing to our staff members their desires to accomplish feats before they kick the bucket. Some expressed a hope to visit an exotic place–mostly India, Peru or Cornville, AZ. There were many who wanted to sample some sort of out-of-the-norm type of food, such as octopus, scorpion or mystery meat from a school cafeteria.

Typically, most people were seeking adventures. African safaris were among the most popular, while others involved more risk taking. Bungee jumping from a bridge, especially the Bay Bridge in San Francisco was in the top five, along with parachuting from a plane (see picture). The strangest bucket list proclivity was that of a senior citizen residing in a Cape Cod nursing home who wanted to skinny dip with Donald Trump.

