The Legendary El Chupacabra

Posted by Lush Gumball on Sunday, April 23, 2017

Q: I read where a Texas family believes the legendary El Chupacabra may be to blame for the death of dozens of chickens on their farm. The Garcia family of Horizon City says they were shocked to see 30 of their animals turn up dead overnight. Sherif’s deputies investigated the incident, but had no explanation on how the animals may have died. Do you think a Chupacabra could have killed their chickens?

A: It’s possible. Although, I have recently seen evidence of conditions being so poor at chicken farms that mass suicides may have taken place.

Q: A friend told me about the Urayuli or “Hairy Man,” a cryptid in Alaska. It’s also known as Arulataq, Bushman, Big Man, Tent Monster, Nant’ina, and Woodsman. The Urayuli stands about 6 to 10 feet tall and is covered with shaggy, coarse hair or fur 2 to 4 inches long. It has glowing eyes and is said to look somewhat like extinct primates. Its arms are long enough that the creature can reach its ankles and it has huge web feet. Is this just another version of Bigfoot?

A: Could be. It sounds like a cross between of Robin Williams and Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

Q: I saw where a vet in Turkey, performed a caesarean on the animal to take the lamb out, but was horrified to see that the features of the lamb’s snout bore a striking resemblance to a human face. The lamb’s head had human features on – the eyes, the nose and the mouth – only the ears were those of a sheep. Vets said that the rare mutation most likely occurred as a result of improper nutrition since the fodder for the lamb’s mother was abundant with vitamin A. Have you heard of such a thing before?

A: Only in Cornville. But, the explanation was a little different.

Q: According to a book by Stephen Hawley Martin, the Maya did not necessarily believe the world would end, but that a shift to higher consciousness and a new age might be the result. This coincides with what modern astrologers tell us, that we are moving from the Age of Pisces into the Age of Aquarius. Martin claims Edgar Cayce foresaw a shift in the locations of the poles and the coming of a new age marked by a higher level of peace, harmony, and understanding among humans. Could they be right?

A: Possibly. The Sedona City Council is certainly acting as if everything will either correct itself or completely end in the next couple of years.

