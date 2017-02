“I Love You” from Men in 26 Languages

I love you.” –English

“Te amo.” –Spanish

“Je t’aime.” –French

“Ich liebe dich.” –German

“Ai shite imasu.” –Japanese

“Ti amo.” –Italian

“Wo ai ni.” –Chinese

“Jag Alskar.” –Swedish

“Nice butt. Get in the truck.” —Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Louisiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and Cornville, USA

