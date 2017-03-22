Nose Job
The other day I shaved my nose
Without a second thought.
And, now, I find my life has changed!—
In fact, it’s changed a lot!
While staring in the mirror I saw
Some peach fuzz on my snout,
And, so, I took my razor and
I scraped it down and out!
A few days passed, and once again,
While studying my schnoz,
I saw ferocious fuzziness,
Like on a rabbit’s paws!
Two weeks have come and gone and now
My nose is cloaked in fur!—
An unintended consequence,
A pelt I can’t deter!
I’m thinking now of changing jobs
To something I can do:
Cirque du Soleil? Or, failing that,
A one man petting zoo!
