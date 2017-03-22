Nose Job

Posted by Doug Rabbit Sutherland on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The other day I shaved my nose

Without a second thought.

And, now, I find my life has changed!—

In fact, it’s changed a lot!

While staring in the mirror I saw

Some peach fuzz on my snout,

And, so, I took my razor and

I scraped it down and out!

A few days passed, and once again,

While studying my schnoz,

I saw ferocious fuzziness,

Like on a rabbit’s paws!

Two weeks have come and gone and now

My nose is cloaked in fur!—

An unintended consequence,

A pelt I can’t deter!

I’m thinking now of changing jobs

To something I can do:

Cirque du Soleil? Or, failing that,

A one man petting zoo!

