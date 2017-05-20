Meteor Strike in Russia

Q: I, like many others, watched the video recordings of the recent meteor strike in Russia in amazement. It brought back memories of the story of the 1908 fire caused by an explosion in the Siberian forest. There was no crater ever found and the cause of the explosion, 1,000 times the power of the Hiroshima bomb, was never discovered. It is possible solar flares are reaching the earth and being covered up by government officials?

A: There is a nut in Russia claiming the recent meteorite hit was the result of a conspiracy. He’s as crazy as politicians who deny climate change is real.

Q: A friend told me to check out a website that had a photo of a giant lamprey caught in fresh water in New Jersey. Lampreys are usually found sucking larger fish in salt water. Sharks are often photographed with lamprey attached to their bodies. Is it possible that chemicals being flushed into our waterways are causing wildlife to mutate?

A: I don’t know. There is evidence of other life in New Jersey being of abnormal size. If cookies, cake, donuts and other high calorie foods can be considered chemicals, then I suppose that would explain the governor.

Q: The last Roman Catholic Pope retired and the Papal Conclave, tge gathering of the College of Cardinals, met in secrecy in the Sistine Chapel of the Apostolic Palace to elect a new Pontiff, Bishop of Rome, Pope, the Apostolic Successor of Saint Peter. This method of election is the oldest ongoing method for choosing a leader of an institution. A two-thirds plus one super-majority vote is required to elect the new pope, which also requires acceptance from the person elected. There are those who claim the Prophecy of St. Malachy will select the next Pope. What do you think?

A: Have no clue.Who’s Malachy? However, I now know where the US Senate got its silly super-majority vote idea from.

Q: I was having a Valentine’s Day dinner with my spouse at The Asylum restaurant in Jerome, AZ, when I noticed flashes coming from the hallway in the Jerome Grand Hotel where the restaurant is located. When I inquired, the hostess told me there was a group of ghost hunters there for some type of gathering. When I looked again, numerous flashes were firing off simultaneously. Could they all have seen the same ghost at the same time?

A:It’s quite possible they were disguised as Cupid, since it was Valentine’s Day, and everyone knows that ghosts possess a great sense of humor.

