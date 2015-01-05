Kozmik Korner by Lush Gumball

Q: I’ve been reading story after story of people who claim to be visited by one dead relative or another around Christmas. Some have seen them sitting in armchairs, some heard angelic singing, others just felt their presence, and still others got mysterious phone calls. Charles Dickens set the stage for spiritual visitation with “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge was visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, but none were related to him. Is Christmas the most popular time of ghostly visitations?

A: It would seem it is if your name is Ebenezer Scrooge.

Q: I found an article about the sighting of the “Japanese Bigfoot,” commonly referred to as the Hibagon. It is said to lurk in the forests of Mt. Hiba in Northern Hiroshima. The Hibagon is typically described as being reddish brown or black in color, and sometimes reported as having a patch of white fur on its chest or arms. It is said to be a foul smelling and ugly creature, with a fierce face covered in bristles, a snub nose, and glaring, intelligent eyes. Is the Japanese Bigfoot much like those in North America?

A: Yep, but it’s comparatively shorter and has almond eyes.

Q: I was talking to a friend who told me she had seen the ghost of her father who had passed some years ago. I have known my friend for twenty years and have no reason to doubt her. If she says she saw her dad’s spirit I believe her. I have never seen a ghost, but I would image it would appear as something like and orb, not in near human form. So, my question is this: If ghosts are just us in spirit in nature, how can they be gender assigned?

A: I never really thought about it. I would guess that to be seen by human eyes, it would have to male or female. I think Casper was a dude.

Q: I found it unbelievable when I heard that Russia’s occult business is worth around $30 billion a year. An online search for “magical services” reveals businesses offerings to resolve a range of personal, business, health, and even legal problems. It is said that psychics there can see as many as 20 clients per day. I found it even more incredible to learn that people were paying one guy to raise the bodies of their dead children. They seek psychics’ advice for jobs, pay raises, to cure ailments and illnesses – just about everything. Why are Russians so dependent on the occult?

A: Maybe they were just used to being told how to do everything. Now, they’re even willing to pay to be told what to do. Could be a vodka thing.

