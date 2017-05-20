Father Knows Best?

cur-mudg-eon (cur-muj’un), n. [origin unknown]

1. archaic: a crusty, ill-tempered, churlish old man.

2. modern: anyone who hates hypocrisy and pretense and has the temerity to say so; anyone with the habit of pointing out unpleasant facts in an engaging and humorous manner.

This month’s subject: FATHERING

“There is too much fathering going on just now and there is no doubt about it, fathers are depressing.” –Gertrude Stein

“The fundamental defect of fathers, in our competitive society, is that they want their children to be a credit to them.” –Bertrand Russell

“Rich men’s sons are seldom rich men’s fathers.” –Herbert Kaufman

“The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” –Henry Ward Beecher

“My father confused me. From the ages of one to seven, I thought my name was Jesus Christ!” –Bill Cosby

“Life was a lot simpler when what we honored was father and mother rather than all major credit cards.” –Robert Orben

“My Father had a profound influence on me, he was a lunatic.” –Spike Milligan

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” –Tim Russert

“I never got along with my dad. Kids used to come up to me and say, ‘My dad can beat up your dad.’ I’d say, ‘Yeah? When?’” –Bill Hicks

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.” –Charles Wadsworth

“A father is a man who expects his children to be as good as he meant to be.” –Carol Coats

“When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.” –Mark Twain

