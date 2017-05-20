Democracy

Posted by Staff on Saturday, May 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

cur-mudg-eon (cur-muj’un), n. [origin unknown]

1. archaic: a crusty, ill-tempered, churlish old man.

2. modern: anyone who hates hypocrisy and pretense and has the temerity to say so; anyone with the habit of pointing out unpleasant facts in an engaging and humorous manner.

This month’s subject: DEMOCRACY

“Democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” –Winston Churchill

“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.” –Benjamin Franklin

“Democracy consists of choosing your dictators, after they’ve told you what you think it is you want to hear.” –Alan Coren

“Democracy means simply the bludgeoning of the people by the people for the people.” –Oscar Wilde

“There can be no daily democracy without daily citizenship.” –Ralph Nader

“It’s not the voting that’s democracy; it’s the counting.” –Tom Stoppard

“Under democracy one party always devotes its chief energies to trying to prove that the other party is unfit to rule–and both commonly succeed, and are right.” –H.L. Mencken

“The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” –Abraham Lincoln

“Democracy substitutes election by the incompetent many for appointment by the corrupt few.” –George Bernard Shaw

“Democracy becomes a government of bullies tempered by editors.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Our democracy is but a name. We vote? What does that mean? It means that we choose between two bodies of real, though not avowed, autocrats. We choose between Tweedledum and Tweedledee.” –Helen Keller

“In every well-governed state, wealth is a sacred thing; in democracies it is the only sacred thing.” –Anatole France

Related posts: